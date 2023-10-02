Shibarmy Scam Alerts – the X (Twitter) account dedicated to protecting the Shiba Inu community from fraud and bad actors – warned people to be extra cautious when connecting the crypto wallets to unknown decentralized applications.



In the following lines, we will break down the five main approaches wrongdoers use to con victims.

‘Let’s Play it Safe’

The team behind the X account suggested that scammers are “crafty” and can create decentralized applications (Dapps) that look nearly identical to legitimate platforms related to Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), Doge Killer (LEASH), and other memecoins. “Always double-check the name and URL of the Dapp to make sure you’re using the official and trusted version,” Shibarmy Scam Alerts added.

They alerted that “sneaky” fraudsters pretend to represent “reputable projects or services,” thus luring people into sharing personal information and later becoming victims. As such, taking a moment to verify the authenticity of each account and Dapp is an essential step.

Impersonation is also a practice that scammers have adopted. “Don’t be fooled by unsolicited messages! Always verify the identity of the sender before taking any actions,” Shibarmy Scam Alerts warned.

Subsequently, the community should keep its eyes open for token name variations and unofficial channels. That said, people should stick to official communication groups of projects related to the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

“Avoid engaging in financial transactions or sharing sensitive information through unofficial channels. Let’s play it safe and minimize the risk of falling into scams,” the team concluded.

Some Other Warnings

The previous alert came from Shibarium’s Discord admin, using the X handle DaVinci. They warned individuals that there are numerous wrongdoers who use the Shiba Inu logo or the name “Shibarium” to promote partnerships that are not legit:

“The fact that some team members share articles about these projects does not mean that it is an official partnership. The official partnership has a channel on Discord – let me make it simple for you – no channel – it’s not a Shiba Ecosystem partnership.”

Prior to that, Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist – LUCIE – advised people to conduct proper due diligence before entering SHIB’s ecosystem due to the fraudulent projects part of the space. Those willing to learn more about the layer-2 scaling solution can click on the video below: