Uphold is hosting an XRP giveaway to conclude 2023, offering 100,000 XRP to one winner and 1,000 XRP each to 25 participants. Eligibility requires a minimum of $20 in trades on the platform, with no limit on entry count.

The giveaway is exclusive to US residents, continuing a series of similar events held by Uphold in previous months.

This initiative follows Ripple’s partnership with Uphold in October to improve cross-border payments, leading to a surge in XRP trading on Uphold, surpassing Bitcoin and Ether in popularity for a brief period.

One Final XRP Prize Before the End of 2023

The New York-based cryptocurrency exchange – Uphold – is willing to distribute another XRP giveaway and thus close 2023 “with a bang.” The company revealed that one lucky trader will win a whopping 100,000 XRP (worth around $63,000 calculated at current rates), while 25 users will receive 1,000 XRP each.

Those willing to participate in the offering must conduct at least $20 of eligible trades on the platform. “There’s no limit on the amount of entries you can get, so the more you trade the better your chances,” Uphold explained.

It is worth noting that the token distribution is available only to US residents. Uphold unveiled similar offerings in October and November, too, with giveaways of 20,000 XRP and 50,000 XRP, respectively.

The previous airdrops were available to residents of the United States (excluding New York and Florida). It remains unclear whether those states are included in the December sweepstake.

Ripple and Uphold

As CryptoPotato reported, the blockchain enterprise that stands behind the XRP token partnered with Uphold at the end of October “to underpin and enhance its cross-border payments infrastructure.” According to the exchange’s CEO – Simon McLoughlin, the collaboration illustrates how both firms’ qualities could be combined to “make efficient crypto-to-fiat transfers and bank payouts.”

Shortly after, XRP seemed to have captured the interest of many Uphold customers, with the asset becoming the top traded digital currency on the marketplace for the week of November 18 – November 25. Back then, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) – ranked fifth and eighth (respectively).