TL;DR

Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain solution for Shiba Inu, continues to grow robustly, surpassing significant milestones in blocks, transactions, and wallet addresses despite SHIB’s price struggles.

Recent developments in the network include a user interface update for better wallet compatibility and an upcoming hard fork to enhance user experience and transaction efficiency.

Shibarium’s Latest Achievement

Contrary to the unsatisfactory price condition of Shiba Inu in the past few weeks, the asset’s layer-2 blockchain solution – Shibarium – keeps making waves.

Latest data shows that the number of total blocks on the network surpassed the milestone of 4.5 million. Total transactions currently stand at around 417 million, whereas wallet addresses are inching towards 1.8 million.

Shibarium’s progress looks quite impressive considering the fact that it officially saw the light of day at the end of last summer. The feature’s main goal is to foster the development of Shiba Inu’s ecosystem by improving speed, lowering transaction fees, and enhancing scalability.

Those curious to learn more about the network can take a thorough look at our dedicated video below:

The Two Important Upgrades

As CryptoPotato reported last week, Shibarium’s team launched a new user interface (UI) update, describing it as “faster, smoother, and more accessible than ever.” It aims to enhance compatibility with popular self-custody wallets including MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, and Trust Wallet.

In addition, the developers revealed that Shibarium will undergo another upgrade this week through a “hard fork.” The advancement’s ultimate goal is to improve user experience, empower the community of developers and innovators, and implement quicker block processing times.

“We are also smoothing out transaction fee variations during high traffic times, making costs more predictable and fair for everyone. This ensures our platform remains affordable and accessible,” the team added.