TL;DR

Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling solution is set for a major update on May 2, aiming to enhance user experience and streamline transaction fees.

The amendment aims to improve the platform’s security, with more details to be shared closer to the launch date.

The Approaching ‘Transformative Upgrade’

The team behind Shiba Inu announced on X that the layer-2 scaling solution, Shibarium, will undergo an important update on May 2 through “an upcoming hard fork.”

The advancement aims to enhance user experience, empower the community of developers and innovators, implement quicker block processing times, and respond directly to community feedback.

“We are also smoothing out transaction fee variations during high traffic times, making costs more predictable and fair for everyone. This ensures our platform remains affordable and accessible,” the team added.

Shiba Inu’s developers raised hopes that the upcoming changes will make Shibarium easier to use and more “robust and secure.” The update is also expected to boost the efficiency of the burning mechanism, which has witnessed significant progress lately.

Last but not least, the team said the active participation of the SHIB army in such an amendment is “crucial,” adding that more details will be presented “as we get closer to launch.”

Earlier this month, Shibarium underwent another key upgrade. The developers introduced a new user interface (UI), describing it as “faster, smoother, and more accessible than ever.” It enables compatibility with popular self-custody wallets, including Coinbase Wallet, MetaMask, and Trust Wallet.

Shibarium’s Future Roadmap

Besides announcing the aforementioned essential updates, the Shiba Inu team unveiled the main agenda for Shibarium in the next two years. The network’s marketing strategist, using the X handle LUCIE, said the development of the DeFi platform ShibaSwap and the application Shiba Hub came first on the list.

The launch of the TREAT token (a governance cryptocurrency of the upcoming layer-3 blockchain) and an enhanced focus on K9 Finance (a liquid staking derivative platform for the Shibarium network) were mentioned, too.

Those willing to know how the L2 scaling solution aims to foster the advancement of the Shiba Inu ecosystem can take a look at our dedicated video below: