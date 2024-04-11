Edgar Pavlovsky, the founder of MarginFi, announced his resignation on Wednesday following an internal dispute within the protocol’s builder, Mrgn.

Pavlovsky’s abrupt exit resulted in withdrawals from investors, causing MarginFi’s Total Value Locked (TVL) to plummet by $120 million.

Uninterrupted Operations

Pavlovsky announced his resignation from MarginFi, expressing dissatisfaction with internal and external practices. He stepped away from all aspects of MarginFi, including working on the protocol and its research arm.

I resigned from mrgn today. From working on marginfi, from the research arm, from it all. It’s a world class team — it really is — but I don’t agree with the way things have been done internally or externally. I’ve said it many times and I’ll say it again, but those of us who… — edgar ◼️ (@edgarpavlovsky) April 10, 2024

Pavlovsky also clarified that monetary concerns did not drive his decision. “I don’t really care about tokens, or money, or any of that,” he affirmed. “Let that be a clear statement of my intention here and of my principles.”

MarginFi confirmed Edgar Pavlovsky’s departure via a statement on X. The team assured the community that despite Pavlovsky’s exit, core contributors, the company, and investors are actively involved to ensure a seamless transition.

It is with mixed emotions that we confirm @edgarpavlovsky’s resignation from @mrgngroup, contributing to marginfi. We want to assure the community that the core contributors, the company, and our investors are actively engaged to ensure a smooth transition. As of this… — marginfi ◼️ (@marginfi) April 10, 2024

According to the statement, all products remain fully operational and unaffected by his departure. MarginFi emphasized that being a decentralized, trust-minimized protocol, the departure of core contributors does not impact its functionality.

They stated that Pavlovsky’s exit resulted from internal operational disagreements and personal reasons, which the company respects while acknowledging his contributions to the project and expressing gratitude for his vision, leadership, and dedication.

“I don’t have next steps yet, but as mrgn’s founder it’s ultimately my failure that this happened, and like I’ve done for years, I’ll reflect and evolve,” Pavlovksy concluded.

MarginFi Sees Record Withdrawals

Following Pavlovsky’s resignation, MarginFi experienced its largest-ever day of withdrawals, with users pulling nearly $120 million from the platform, according to data from analytics site DeFiLlama.

Meanwhile, Solend, another DeFi project on the Solana Blockchain, announced it would airdrop tokens to users who move their money from MarginFi and deposit it to Solend.

Solend will airdrop to users who withdraw from marginfi and deposit into Solend. — Solend (@solendprotocol) April 10, 2024

The team announced that the airdrop amount will match the USD worth of the transferred funds. To qualify, the funds must remain deposited for a specified duration, further stating that more information will be provided soon.

Kyle Samani, managing partner at Multicoin Capital and investor in MarginFi, stated on X that he is dedicated to the protocol and has no plans to withdraw funds.

MacBrennan Peet, another co-founder of MarginFi, expressed his pride in the accomplishments achieved at Mrgn, emphasizing that this is only the start of their journey.

“We’re really excited for what we have in store for users. It is absolutely industry-defining, and we’re getting closer every day. Everything we do is on behalf of you, and we’re going to keep doing it.” he remarked.