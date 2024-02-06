Solana is down. The popular layer-one hasn’t been offline for quite a while, but it appears that the network isn’t functioning for a bit.

According to an official update from the Solana Status account, the “mainnet-beta” experienced an outage, and engineers across the ecosystem are working to identify the issue.

The update is from 10:22 UTC, which means that, at the time of this writing, the network is down for more than half an hour.

Engineers from across the ecosystem are investigating an outage on mainnet-beta. This thread will be updated as more information becomes available https://t.co/rfeioQ6BG9 — Solana Status (@SolanaStatus) February 6, 2024

Meanwhile, SOL’s price is feeling some pressure following the news as it’s currently trading at a 2% discount compared to less than an hour ago.

UPDATE:

The core engineers of the Solana network identified the fix and are in the process of crafting a new version for validators to implement, as communicated by network validator mtromp.

Core engineers have identified a fix and are building a new version for Validators to upgrade. More details after testing is complete. — marty | superfast (@mtromp) February 6, 2024

Later, Solana Status advised the validator operator to prepare for a network upgrade and restart. Mainnet validator operators have received instructions to upgrade to and restart version v1.17.20.

Today was the first outage experienced by Solana in 2024, which ended a streak of uninterrupted uptime that began exactly one year ago.”