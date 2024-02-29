TL;DR

The US-based cryptocurrency exchange Uphold started distributing Evernode (EVR) tokens to eligible XRP holders who are clients of the company.

🪂 Airdrop Notice 🪂 We are in the process of distributing $EVR to Upholders that held $XRP before the Sept 1st snapshot. Eligible users should expect to find @EvernodeXRPL inside their Uphold Wallets within the next 24 hours. For the latest updates: https://t.co/zWjPtuNcAx — Uphold (@UpholdInc) February 28, 2024

Investors who wanted to take advantage of the offering had to provide a snapshot of their possessions by the beginning of September and had to store their tokens on-chain.

The layer-2 blockchain protocol Evernode, which is a sidechain to the XRP Ledger (XRPL), previously revealed that it will airdrop 5,160,960 Evers to certain XRP holders, with the initiative primarily focusing on those with balances of up to 50,000 XRP.

Uphold announced support for the EVR token distribution in August last year, four months before the official launch of he Evernode netowork.

“EVR will not be tradable on Uphold until it satisfies our full listing criteria and liquidity requirements are met. This means you might initially only be able to hold your Ever tokens once they have been airdropped to your Uphold wallet,” the company clarified.

This is not the first time Uphold has initiated an inclusive offering related to Ripple’s native coin. Last year, it distributed thousands of XRP tokens to lucky users. The only condition of the participants was to conduct at least $20 of eligible trades on the platform.

XRP has been quite popular among Uphold clients at the end of last year. It became the top-traded cryptocurrency for the week of November 18 – November 25, with almost 75% of users purchasing amounts of it.