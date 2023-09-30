In a significant stride towards bolstering fan engagement, the Chiliz chain and Socios collaborated with premier league club Tottenham Hotspur to launch the SPURS Fan Token.

As per the Chiliz CEO, Alexandre Dreyfus, the recent launch positions Tottenham as the seventh Premier League club to join the burgeoning global sports ecosystem, showing interest in innovation and resilience amidst volatile market conditions.

Spurs Token to Redefine Fan Engagement

The SPURS Fan Token, enriched with an array of new features, comes with Tottenham’s digital loyalty program.

According to the reports, the Chiliz and Socios ecosystem has distributed over $400 million in revenue to the global sports industry since birth, enabling more fan engagement and interaction.

The statement highlights that launching a Fan token marks a significant shift in digital fan engagement for Tottenham.

The Commercial sales director and Tottenham Hotspur, Ryan Norys, said:

“We’re thrilled to offer fans worldwide a new array of club-related rewards and experiences. Our Fan Token will augment the many benefits of our existing membership scheme. This partnership exemplifies how the Club is working to generate additional recurring revenue streams to reinvest in our football activities.”

According to the statement, starting Wednesday, Oct. 4, all season ticket holders aged 18 years and above will get complimentary, non-transferable Spurs Fan Tokens. These tokens will offer access to club polls, predictors, quizzes, and competitions on Socios.com, where fans earn points and rewards.

Due to the new collaboration, Socios.com will fund Tottenham Hotspur Foundation’s Reignite program, delivering adult employment opportunities while promoting healthy lifestyle support within the Club’s local community.

Spurs Joining Others in the Blockchain Landscape

Aside from Tottenham, six other premier league clubs have joined the space. With fan tokens gaining massive popularity in 2021, Manchester City was among the earliest adopters through a collaboration with Socios and Chiliz blockchain.

Later that year, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Everton, and Aston Villa partnered with Socios and Blockchain to launch their fan tokens. Leeds, demoted last season from the premier league, also offers fan tokens through Socios and Chiliz collaboration.

As per the CEO, Chiliz Blockchain and Socios expect to see more users and fan tokens. The Chiliz CEO mentioned that;

“We are currently in conversation with over 50 clubs globally, some ready to jump on board, some still considering.”

Aside from Premier League football clubs, several clubs from different leagues, including Juventus, Paris Saint Germain, AC Milan, Sevilla, Atletico, FC Barcelona, Galatasaray, and National teams like Argentina and Italy, have fan tokens.