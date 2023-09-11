Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) – SushiSwap – has announced an expansion to Aptos Network. As part of the deal, Sushi v2 AMM and SushiXswap will be integrated into the layer-1 blockchain.

According to the official blog post, this is the first-ever non-EVM integration with Aptos and is expected to serve as a key to achieving Sushi’s goals for cross-chain and multi-chain prominence.

Aptos also disclosed its plans for upcoming integrations that will focus on user experience (UX) and enhancing interoperability for users and developers across both platforms.

Initially, Sushi is introducing its v2 Automated Market Maker (AMM) by leveraging Aptos’ Move programming language.

In addition to elevating the cross-chain trading experience, the expansion to Aptos is also aimed at fostering a new level of deep liquidity across major blockchain networks.

Aptos, which is a layer-1 blockchain backed by venture firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), commented on the deployment,

“At Aptos, we wholeheartedly believe in the potential of Web3 to bring real opportunities to real people, whether that means broader access to services or greater ownership over creative output. It’s why we helped create Move and why we’re excited about what’s possible with security- and UX-focused platforms like Sushi and with projects powered by our global builder community.”

The latest development comes months after the DEX was exploited through its approval contract that resulted in the loss of over $3 million in Ether assets.

Sushi later announced plans to compensate the affected users.

Meanwhile, Aptos Labs recently revealed its integration with Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service to advance Web3 adoption from financial enterprises.

Sushi’s expansion plan did not have any impact on its native token, SUSHI, which was still down by more than 22% over the past month and was trading at $0.56.

Aptos’ native token, APT, also experienced a similar trend, declining by approximately 30% during the same period amidst significant correction in the broader market.