A Bitcoin wallet address has sprung back to life after approximately four years of inactivity.

The dormant whale transferred its entire stash of 3,623 BTC – worth around $136.94 million – to two new wallets. On-chain data suggest that the whale amassed 3,623 BTC worth almost $25 million between October 25, 2018, and December 31, 2019. During this timeframe, Bitcoin was trading on average at $6,889.

— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 30, 2023