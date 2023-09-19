A dormant Bitcoin address has suddenly become active after six long years.
Blockchain intelligence company PeckShield revealed through a tweet that the previously inactive address “13RLtG…PXs,” which held approximately 2,100 BTC, has been reawakened.
- According to data from BitInfoCharts, this Bitcoin address initially received the stash of BTC on October 19, 2017, when its value stood at roughly $11.8 million, which has since surged to approximately $56.3 million, marking a substantial return on investment.
- This significant increase in value raises the possibility that the owner could be gearing up for an upcoming event, like a major sale or reinvestment.
- The owner of the address moved their bitcoins to a new wallet, “1LGnp5…GgM,” as per PeckShield’s findings.
- The substantial movement of funds injects an element of intrigue and excitement into the dull market.
- The decision to spend or move inactive coins can be a complex one, often governed by an individual’s unique circumstances and various underlying factors.
- For example, a significant surge in Bitcoin’s value may motivate owners to sell or trade their dormant holdings to capitalize on profits.
- However, Bitcoin has been trading below $30k for nearly a year except for a few brief occasions.
- Changing financial needs, concerns about wallet security, or the desire for a more secure storage method are some of the other factors that may also prompt the movement of these assets.
- Several dormant addresses have woken up in recent months, including one that was inactive for more than a decade. It had recently transferred over $30 million worth of BTC to another address.
