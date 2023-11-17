Bitcoin has demonstrated remarkable market strength recently, as evidenced by on-chain analysis revealing a surge in BTC whale activity for transactions over $10 million. This increase now constitutes 30% of the recent transaction volume, matching a peak observed only once in 2023.

This resurgence indicates renewed market confidence, driven by Bitcoin’s price movements and anticipation of the upcoming halving event, as well as a potential approval of a spot BTC ETF.

Bitcoin’s Whale Activity Surge

Glassnode data showed that the whales’ share in transaction volumes, specifically in the $100K to $1 million range, accounted for 24% of the total volume.

A similar trend was noticed in the $1 million to $10 million range, with volumes as high as 28%. These findings suggest that major whale activities have predominantly influenced recent BTC transactions.

In contrast, smaller investors’ transaction volumes, as analyzed by Glassnode, have shown a decline. For example, the $0 to $1k, $1k to $10k, and $10k to $100k ranges represent 2%, 4%, and 12%, respectively.

According to the analysis, the current BTC transaction volume figures resemble the significant whale activity observed during the 2021 bull market, emphasizing the importance of these whales within the Bitcoin network.

In the last week of October 2023, there was a substantial increase in the number of transactions, surpassing $100K, with 23,400 such ones recorded.

The growing institutional adoption, exemplified by companies like Ark Invest, Blackrock, and MicroStrategy, has contributed to the escalating whale activities. It is worth noting that Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood recently emphasized the limited supply of Bitcoin, with only 21 million ever to exist, highlighting that “if institutions start pushing in, the price could go parabolic.”

The Bitcoin Price Action

This significant surge occurs as Bitcoin appears poised for its next bull run, with prices reaching highs of $38K recently. BTC is currently trading approximately 120% higher than its starting price of the year.

When writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $36.5K, marking a minor decrease from its price 24 hours earlier. This drop comes just 48 hours after the asset reached its 18-month high of around $38K.

The recent frenzy surrounding ETFs has been the primary driving force behind the price movements. The approaching Bitcoin halving also contributes to BTC’s upward trajectory, attracting more whale investment.

Analysts suggest that these recent price actions indicate that Bitcoin has higher price targets, including $45K, $68K, and $74K.