DeGods, the NFT project that once held the highest market value on Solana, is contemplating a return to its original blockchain.

Founder Rohan Vohra, who goes by the pseudonym ‘Frank’ recently shared a test picture of bridging NFTs back to Solana, indicating a potential shift back to the platform where it first gained prominence.

When DeGods debuted in late 2021, Solana was approaching its peak price, and its NFT ecosystem was growing rapidly.

However, by the time it became Solana’s most valuable large-scale NFT project, SOL had significantly depreciated, and the broader NFT market was experiencing a downturn.

DeGods first announced its departure from Solana in December 2022 and revealed that it would be migrating to Ethereum.

This decision followed a tumultuous year for Solana, marked not only by prolonged outages but also by the Layer 1 blockchain’s entanglement in the turmoil surrounding the collapsed crypto exchange FTX. Vohra then said,

“There’s an argument to be made that [DeGods] has capped out on Solana. It’s hard to accept, but it’s been tough to grow at the rate we want to grow. If Ethereum is where we have to go to keep growing, it’s what we have to do.”

Now, with the landscape potentially shifting once again, the project is exploring the possibility of returning to its roots in Solana, where its journey began.

The news has sparked a range of reactions, with some expressing skepticism and criticism towards the idea of moving back and forth between blockchains.