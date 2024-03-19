NodeMonkes, Bitcoin’s premier NFT collection, has surged by over 50% in the past 24 hours, surpassing Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) in market capitalization.

According to data from CoinGecko, NodeMonkes witnessed a 53.3% surge in its floor price, making it the second-largest NFT collection in terms of market cap.

NodeMonkes and Runestone’s Floor Price Surge

On Monday morning, Asian time, the floor price of NodeMonkes surged to 0.83 BTC, around $55,890, with its market cap rising to $558.9 million, surpassing the Bored Ape Yacht Club in market capitalization.

Notably, NodeMonkes’ sales have also experienced an increase, rising by 162.0% over the past 24 hours to reach a sales volume of approximately $5.5 million, as reported by CryptoSlam.

In a concurrent development, Runestone, another Bitcoin-based NFT collection, observed a surge in its floor price, marking a 125% increase within the last 24 hours and elevating its market capitalization to 4,799 BTC, equivalent to $326,255,216. This upsurge has elevated Runestone to the sixth-largest NFT collection by market capitalization.

Runestone Dominates NFT Marketplaces

Runestone has also emerged as the leading NFT collection across various multi-chain support marketplaces. Data indicates that Runestone holds the top spot in sales on platforms like OKX and Magic Eden.

Magic Eden, in particular, has seen Runestone generate a trading volume of 198 BTC, equivalent to approximately $13.4 million. Similarly, OKX has witnessed a substantial trading volume, with Runestone NFTs amassing a total of 268 BTC, roughly equivalent to around $18.2 million since its introduction.

Presently, the floor price for a Runestone NFT stands at about 0.042 BTC, approximately $2,982, on Magic Eden, and 0.044 BTC worth roughly $3,009, on the OKX NFT marketplace.

RUNESTONE JUST BECAME THE TOP COLLECTION ON BITCOIN AND THE THIRD LARGEST NFT COLLECTION IN THE WORLD BY MARKET CAP AND AT 0.069 BTC FLOOR WE OVERTAKE BAYC AND MAKE A STATEMENT SO LOUD THAT IT WILL BE HEARD AROUND THE WORLD FREE AND FAIR IS A MOVEMENT pic.twitter.com/q6X35V6SUA — Leonidas (@LeonidasNFT) March 17, 2024

Leonidas, a prominent NFT historian and the founder of Ord.io is credited with creating the Runestone NFT collection. Unlike traditional NFT launches, Runestone’s distribution method involved an airdrop to Ordinals holders, requiring ownership of at least three inscriptions to qualify for an NFT.

Data from Magic Eden shows that the Runestone collection has 90,000 owners, with 2.5% listed on the marketplace, while 1.25% of the collection is listed on OKX, with around 88,000 owners.