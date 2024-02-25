Solana-based nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have reached a significant milestone, surpassing an all-time sales volume of $5 billion, according to data from CryptoSlam.

This surge in activity marks a turnaround for the Solana blockchain, which struggled to gain traction in the NFT space just a few months ago.

Solana Ecosystem Surges

As of February 23, the cumulative sales volume for Solana-based NFTs has reached $5,014,125,016, showcasing the growing prominence of the layer-1 blockchain in the NFT marketplace. The network boasts a substantial user base, with over 2.2 million buyers and 1.6 million sellers, facilitating nearly 43 million transactions.

The recent surge in Solana NFT sales contrasts with the stagnant performance observed in the months leading up to November 2023. Monthly sales volumes hovered around $40 million, showing little signs of growth. However, this trend shifted post-October 2023.

In November 2023, Solana NFT sales skyrocketed to approximately $82 million, marking a 192% increase from the previous month. This momentum continued into December, with Solana-based NFTs recording around $365 million in monthly sales, just shy of Ethereum’s $353.2 million.

Solana’s increase in NFT sales aligns with the bullish trend for the Solana token, which has seen a price surge since December 2023. The current trading price stands at $102.73, marking a 302% increase over the past year based on data from Coingecko.

Although sales volume slowed slightly in January, Solana NFTs still recorded over $239 million in sales. As of February, monthly sales volume stands at $161 million. These consecutive months of robust performance have propelled Solana NFTs to surpass $1 billion in sales volume over the past nine months alone.

Analysts Predict Ethereum’s Decline

The increase in sales volume and transactional activity could be attributed to the broader enthusiasm surrounding the Solana ecosystem and the buzz surrounding specific projects offering potential incentives such as airdrops and additional benefits.

For instance, Tensorians, an NFT initiative affiliated with the prominent Solana marketplace Tensor, witnessed trading volumes totaling $28 million in December. Mad Lads recorded trades amounting to $24.5 million during the same period.

Analysts at JPMorgan, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, have foreseen Ethereum’s dwindling market share in the NFT space, with competitors like Solana gaining ground. Citing issues of congestion and exorbitant gas fees plaguing Ethereum, analysts noted a significant migration of NFT applications to alternative blockchains, with Solana emerging as a primary beneficiary.