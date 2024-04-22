Bitcoin’s price continues its gradual increase following the completion of the halving a few days ago by jumping above $66,000 for the first time in a week.

The altcoins have followed suit with minor gains over the past day. Ethereum has reclaimed $3,200, while BNB is above $600 as of now.

Bitcoin’s Recover Continues

After the massacre from the previous weekend, BTC had started to reclaim some value over the business week, which culminated last Monday with a surge to almost $67,000.

However, the geopolitical tension between Iran and Israel, among other external reasons, pushed the asset south once more. In fact, Bitcoin dipped below $60,000 on a couple of occasions during the week, with the latest on Friday – just hours before the completion of the highly-anticipated fourth halving.

Nevertheless, the cryptocurrency bounced off rather quickly and soared to around $65,000. It stood at around that level as the block rewards for the miners were slashed in half. Since then. BTC has been slowly climbing higher and spiked above $66,000 earlier today to chart a weekly peak.

Its market cap has tapped $1.3 trillion on CoinGecko, and its dominance over the alts is up to 51%.

NEAR Goes Higher

Most altcoins have followed Bitcoin on the way up with minor gains. Ethereum, for instance, is up by 1% in the past 24 hours and sits above $3,200. Binance Coin has jumped by over 4% and now trades north of $600.

SOL, XRP, ADA, AVAX, DOT, and LINK are also in the green, while TON, DOGE, SHIB, TRX, and BCH are slightly in the red.

NEAR Protocol’s native token has added the most value from the larger-cap alts in the past 24 hours. NEAR is up by about 8% and sits close to $7.

The total crypto market cap has increased by another $40 billion overnight, and sits above $2.550 trillion on CG.