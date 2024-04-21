Bitcoin’s price recovery continues following the recent massacres, and the cryptocurrency has jumped to about $65,000 as of now.

The altcoins are even more in the green now, with ETH and BNB surging by approximately 4%, while SHIB has stolen the show.

Bitcoin Aims at $65K

It’s safe to say that the week leading to the fourth Bitcoin halving was quite painful. The asset fell from over $70,000 to $65,000 last Friday before it dumped to $61,000 a day later.

After regaining some traction by Monday, BTC went for another freefall in the middle of the week and one more on Friday amid the escalating tension between Iran and Israel. The last massive drop took BTC to below $60,000 just hours before the highly-anticipated halving was supposed to take place.

However, the cryptocurrency soared by over five grand in the next half a day and stood at around $65,000 when the halving was completed.

Since then, there has been little volatility and Bitcoin currently sits around $65,000 once again after failing at $66,000 earlier today. Its market capitalization remains below $1.3 trillion, while its dominance over the alts has taken a hit and is down to just under 51%.

SHIB Takes the Main Stage

The altcoins have performed a lot better than BTC in the past 24 hours, led by the second-largest meme coin – Shiba Inu. SHIB has skyrocketed by 18% and now trades above $0.000027.

Other lower-cap meme coins have also presented double-digit gains, such as BONK, FLOKI, and PEPE.

Solana, Avalanche, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Chainlink, Polygon, and Polkadot are also well in the green, with gains of around 6-8%.

The total crypto market cap has increased by over $50 billion in a day and sits above $2.5 trillion on CG.