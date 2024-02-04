A recently released study by Bitget focusing on the upcoming Bitcoin halving event indicated a positive outlook as market conditions continue to recover. With the Bitcoin halving scheduled for April 2024, investors across the world are carefully analyzing its potential impact on their investment decisions.

The research involved a diverse array of contributors hailing from West Europe, East Europe, South East Asia, East Asia, MENA, and Latin America, comprising a total of 9,748 individuals.

High Price Expectations for Bitcoin

84% of the study participants conducted by Bitget foresee Bitcoin surpassing the previous bull market’s all-time high of $69,000, signaling rising confidence in the leading crypto asset’s potential. While optimism runs high across most regions, East Europe emerges as a notable exception.

Over half of the respondents predicted Bitcoin prices to fluctuate between $30,000 and $60,000. A substantial 30% believe that the price will soar beyond $60,000, underscoring the buoyant sentiments prevailing in the market.

Approximately 70% of those surveyed expressed intentions to increase their crypto investments. This inclination is particularly pronounced in the MENA and East Europe regions, indicating a strong belief in the growth prospects of crypto assets.

Interestingly, the study also delves into regional perspectives, revealing distinct outlooks across different markets. While Latin America, East Asia, and Southeast Asia exhibit high levels of optimism, Western Europe and East Europe appear more cautious, albeit with a majority still acknowledging the halving’s significant impact on Bitcoin’s price.

Beyond Halving

Looking beyond the halving, investors remain optimistic about Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory, with a resounding 84% anticipating it to surpass previously established all-time highs. Despite differing opinions on the immediate effects of the halving, a consensus exists regarding the asset’s potential for future growth.

Meanwhile, predictions for the next bull market further reflect this optimism, with a majority of investors anticipating price fluctuations between $50,000 and $100,000. A significant percentage of participants also foresee prices exceeding $150,000, particularly in regions like Latin America and MENA, which mirror their positive sentiments towards Bitcoin’s performance.