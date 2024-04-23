Bitcoin’s price ascent continued in the past 24 hours, as the asset jumped above $67,000 where it was stopped and pushed back down.

Most altcoins are also slightly in the red on a daily scale, aside from XRP, which has pumped by 3%.

BTC’s Run Halted

The cryptocurrency landscape was quite bearish last week as BTC was driven to under $60,000 on a few occasions. The last one was on Friday amid the escalating tension between Iran and Israel.

However, the asset recovered almost all losses in the next hours, as Iran said there will be no retaliation anytime soon. As such, BTC’s price had regained some value and stood around $65,000 upon the time the fourth halving arrived in the early hours of April 20.

Since then, bitcoin has been posting gradual gains, climbing by about $500 to $1,000 daily. This resulted in a price increase to a multi-week peak of $67,200 earlier today. However, this is where the bears stepped up once more and didn’t allow any further increases.

Just the opposite, bitcoin’s price has declined by over a grand since then and now struggles to remain above $66,000. Nevertheless, its market capitalization is at $1.3 trillion once more, while its dominance over the alts is at 51% on CG.

TON Keeps Dumping

CryptoPotato reported last week Tether’s expansion of two of its stablecoins to TON’s blockchain. While that had a positive immediate impact on Toncoin’s price, the asset has actually dumped hard in the days that followed. The past 24 hours alone brought a 10% decline, and TON struggles now at $5.5.

The majority of the larger-cap alts are also slightly in the red, aside from XRP. Ripple’s native token is up by 3% following the latest developments on the SEC front.

The total crypto market cap has stalled since yesterday at just over $2.550 trillion on CoinGecko.