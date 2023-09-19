Bitcoin’s price charted a 19-day peak at well above $27,000, but the asset is yet to decisively reclaim that level.

Almost all altcoins are in the green today, and the total crypto market cap has recovered over $70 billion since last Monday’s crash.

BTC’s Attempt at $27K

The primary cryptocurrency crashed hard last Monday when it fell to a two-month low at just under $25,000. However, it managed to recover all losses almost immediately and pumped above $26,000 amid news of another filing for a spot BTC ETF from a traditional financial giant.

It kept climbing during the business week and pumped to $26,900 on Saturday. However, it failed to breach that level at first and retraced on Sunday by several hundred dollars. Monday started in a similar fashion, and it wasn’t until the afternoon that BTC went higher.

This culminated in a price surge to $27,400 later that day, which became its highest price tag in over two weeks. However, BTC lost almost all momentum in the following hours and now sits at around $27,000.

Its market capitalization has surged past $525 billion, while its dominance stands strong at 49.1% on CMC.

Alts See Green

Most alternative coins also pumped more yesterday but couldn’t maintain the notable increases. Nevertheless, green still dominates the charts.

Ethereum, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Tron, and Shiba Inu are up by about 1%. Cardano, TONCOIN, and Polygon have added around 1-2%, while Ripple, Litecoin, Chainlink, and Solana have jumped by more than 2% and even over 4% in the case of SOL.

Even more gains come from the likes of XEC, GMX, and Stacks. In fact, XEC is today’s top performer, having surged by 15%.

The total crypto market cap has added a few billion overnight as well and now sits well above $1.070 trillion after dumping to $1 trillion last Monday.