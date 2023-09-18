Bitcoin tried its hand at taking down $27,000 once again earlier today but failed in its tracks, at least for now.

While TONCOIN has slipped by more than 3% over the same period, Chainlink’s native token has soared by about 6%.

BTC’s New Attempt

Last Monday was a seriously volatile trading day in which BTC first dropped by a grand to a two-month low at under $25,000, but positive news coming from another application for a spot ETF sent it north quickly. As such, the cryptocurrency reclaimed $26,000 and aimed even higher.

The rest of the business week was slightly more positive, with bitcoin gradually increasing its USD value. This culminated on Saturday morning when it pumped to $26,900 for the first time in over two weeks.

As it happened during the previous attempts to overcome that level, though, the bears came out and halted the initiative. BTC retraced by a few hundred dollars almost immediately and spent the rest of the weekend at around $26,500.

Another minor push came earlier today when BTC tapped $26,800 but once again failed to continue upwards. As of now, it still stands below $27,000.

Its market cap is inches above $520 billion, and its dominance over the alts is at slightly over 49%.

LINK Pops Up

Most larger-cap alts are relatively calm today. Ethereum, Binance Coin, Solana, Tron, Polygon, and Litecoin have charted minor gains, while Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Shiba Inu have charted insignificant losses.

TONCOIN has dropped the most on a daily scale. TON has been among the top performers lately, and even with this retracement, it is still up by double digits on a weekly scale. Consequently, TON trades close to $2.4.

Chainlink has gained the most within a 24-hour period. LINK is up by more than 5% and sits above $6.5.

The cumulative market cap of all crypto assets remains relatively still at just over $1.060 trillion.