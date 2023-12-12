The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which indicates the general inflation rates in the United States, came out on December 12, showing a slight increase for November compared to the same month last year.
As the actual numbers were almost precisely like the anticipated ones, BTC’s price remained stagnant at just under $42,000.
- Most US analysts expected an increase in the year-over-year CPI for November of 3.1%. The actual data released by the US government shows they were correct.
- The core CPI, which excludes more volatile sectors like food and energy, was believed to be at 4% – another spot-on prediction.
- As such, the numbers for November didn’t really differentiate from those for October. In fact, the only difference was with the CPI, which was 3.2% for the previous month.
- Bitcoin’s price used to react with enhanced volatility earlier this year following the release of the CPI numbers.
- However, this hasn’t been the case lately, and the primary digital asset remained almost unshaken at just under $42,000, where it has been trading for most of the day.