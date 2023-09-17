Many have tried to predict the Bitcoin price – some successful and some not.

Not so long ago, we made a list of the top 5 Bitcoin price predictions since April 2023, but since making that list, there have been a few more that deserve attention.

Here are a couple of Bitcoin price predictions made only recently.

New Bitcoin All-Time High, but When?

The first prediction comes from a popular social media commentator who goes by the X handle BitQuant.

He observed that BTC’s price isn’t going to top out before the halving, but it will be reaching a new all-time high.

The commentator said that the price is unlikely to reach $160K “because the magnitude of every pullback is large.” According to this, the peak of the cryptocurrency will come after the halving, somewhere in 2024, and the price target for that is $250K.

Short-Term Bitcoin Price Prediction

The next forecast was given by a market expert and co-founder of the popular cryptocurrency analytics resource – Glassnode.

He opined that the recent volatility was caused by the release of the US Consumer Price Index and that there are important levels ahead, with $27K being the most imminent one.

Nevertheless, he said that $30K seems like the most probable route for BTC:

Risk Signal’s nosedive into the 60s signifies this attitude shift. Profit booking pressure may loom around $27.4k and $28.2k, but this climb seems poised as a step before tackling the psychological barrier at $30k.