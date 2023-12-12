Bitcoin’s price struggles continued in the past 24 hours as the asset slumped to just over $40,000 but managed to recover roughly two grand since then.

Most altcoins are in a similar position, but some have skyrocketed quite a bit within the past day or so. In the case of Avalanche, the asset has only doubled down on its recent momentum.

BTC Back to $42K

The primary cryptocurrency went through a highly volatile and positive week at the start of December, which drove it from under $38,000 to a multi-month peak at $44,700. The culmination came on Saturday, when BTC went inches away from tapping $45,000 for the first time since May 2022.

However, the bears finally emerged on the scene and didn’t allow any further increases. Just the opposite, bitcoin remained relatively still during the rest of the weekend but started to lose value quite rapidly on Monday.

This resulted in a price dump of under $41,000 for the first time in a week. After a brief recovery, BTC headed south once again and slumped to an 8-day low of $40,250 (on Bitstamp).

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Nevertheless, the asset managed to bounce off and currently sits close to $42,000 once again. Its market capitalization has returned to $820 billion, but its dominance over the alts has taken a major hit and is now under 52%.

AVAX on a Roll

Most alternative coins dumped just as hard as BTC yesterday, if not more. Today, though, the landscape for some is quite different.

Binance Coin, Cardano, and Polkadot have soared by about 6% each to $250, $0.59, and $7.1, respectively. Avalanche stands in a league of its own with another 14% surge. AVAX is up by more than 80% over the past week or so and now trades at just over $40.

While SOL is also in the green from the larger-cap alts, ETH, XRP, DOGE, TRX, and LINK have posted minor losses.

The total crypto market cap has recovered around $20 billion from yesterday’s low but is still below $1.6 trillion.