Bitcoin (BTC) Remains in a ‘Greed’ Mode

The leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization – Bitcoin (BTC) – has shown strong resilience, overcoming last year’s crash and surging to nearly $38,000. Apart from marking a 120% price increase, the asset seems to have captured investors’ interest and is becoming a trend again.

As CryptoPotato recently reported, the popular Fear and Greed Index flashed “Greed” on October 24 and has remained in that territory ever since. The last time the asset stayed in the zone for over 30 consecutive days was in the last quarter of 2021, when the cryptocurrency industry was in a massive bull run that saw BTC rise to an all-time high of almost $70,000.

It is worth mentioning, though, that too greedy investors might be a sign that the market is about to experience a correction. On the other hand, some experts have advised that people should join the bandwagon when “Fear” reigns across the sector.

Such a thesis (even though not focused on digital currencies) is supported by “The Oracle of Omaha:” Warren Buffett, who believes individuals should be “fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.”

Where is Ripple (XRP) Headed?

Another cryptocurrency that has been the subject of many discussions is Ripple’s native token – XRP. It currently trades at around $0.60 (per CoinGecko’s data), a 75% increase compared to the valuation on January 1.

Some analysts think that the asset might be heading for a further rally in the near future, with the X (Twitter) user Dark Defender being one of those. They expect XRP to take the offensive in the following days and surge to $0.88 between November 30 and December 1.

EGRAG CRYPTO also believes that Ripple’s coin might jump by 15% before the year’s end. However, the analyst warned that the asset could plunge below $0.55 before spiking to the aforementioned peak.

How About Cardano (ADA)?

Last but not least, we will touch upon Cardano’s native cryptocurrency – ADA. The asset has been among the best-performing digital assets lately, with some experts envisioning it to reach a new all-time high in the following years.

One such person is Dan Gambardello – Founder of Crypto Capital Venture. He forecasted that ADA’s market capitalization could skyrocket to $400 billion in 2025 while the coin’s price might surge above $10.

