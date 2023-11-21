TL;DR

ADA’s Recent Price Surge: Cardano’s ADA surpassed $0.40 on November 16, its highest since April 2023, with analysts suggesting this could be the start of a major rally leading to new highs.

Predictions for 2025: Dan Gambardello predicts ADA’s market cap could reach $400 billion and its price could hit around $11 in 2025, following a pattern of growth post-Bitcoin halving.

Other Bullish Forecasts: Analysts like Lucid and FieryTrading are even more optimistic, forecasting ADA could reach as high as $30 to $35 by 2025, influenced by factors like global inflation and market patterns.

ADA to Reach $11 in 2025?

Cardano’s native token – ADA – has recently made the headlines due to its rapid price increase. It surpassed $0.40 on November 16 (for the first time since April 2023), while some analysts arguing this is the beginning of a massive rally that could take the asset to a new all-time high in the near future.

Dan Gambardello – Founder of Crypto Capital Venture – is among those. He argued that ADA could be currently in a pre-bull run condition, envisioning the coin’s price to explode months after the BTC halving (scheduled for next spring).

Specifically, Gambardello predicted that the token’s market capitalization could skyrocket to $400 billion in 2025, whereas ADA might hit an all-time high of approximately $11.

The analyst reminded that the asset experienced a massive price increase one year after the previous halving, spiking from less than $0.10 to around $3 in the summer of 2021.

Top ADA Predictions

Other analysts, including Lucid and FieryTrading have presented even more bullish ADA forecasts. The former believes that global inflation could lift the cryptocurrency market capitalization to $10 trillion in the following years. For its part, ADA might explode to $30.

FieryTrading observed certain charts that indicate the asset could skyrocket to $35 by 2025. “Assuming that the bull-market top will be somewhere in 2025 and that ADA will continue to follow this pattern, we can make the assumption that ADA will top somewhere above 35$,” they claimed.

