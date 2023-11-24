TL;DR

XRP Year-End Prediction : Analyst EGRAG CRYPTO forecasts XRP could rise to above $0.71 by year-end, a 15% increase, but warns of a potential drop below $0.55 before climbing.

: Analyst EGRAG CRYPTO forecasts XRP could rise to above $0.71 by year-end, a 15% increase, but warns of a potential drop below $0.55 before climbing. Previous Mega Pump Theory : Previously, EGRAG CRYPTO suggested a potential “mega pump” for XRP, raising its value to around $0.85.

: Previously, EGRAG CRYPTO suggested a potential “mega pump” for XRP, raising its value to around $0.85. Other Analyst’s View: Dark Defender, another analyst, predicts an increase in XRP’s price to between $1.05 and $1.88, citing a “cup & handle pattern” in its daily time frame.

A 15% Increase by New Year’s Eve?

Could XRP’s price go on another offensive by the end of 2023? This is a question that numerous cryptocurrency proponents have been asking and is among the trendiest topics in the community.

One analyst who believes that such an uptrend might be in the cards is the X (Twitter) user EGRAG CRYPTO. They presented a chart according to which XRP might finish the year at above $0.71, representing a 15% increase from its current valuation.

However, the analyst warned that the asset’s price might plunge below the certain resistance level of $0.55 (known as the “Berlin wall”) before ascending to the aforementioned peak.

Previously, EGRAG CRYPTO assumed that XRP could be on the verge of a “mega pump” that could lift its valuation to $0.85 in the following months.

Other XRP Short-Term Predictions

The X (Twitter) user Dark Defender is another analyst who thinks that Ripple’s native token could head north in the near future. Recently, they suggested that the asset has formed “a cup & handle pattern in the daily time frame,” which might result in a price increase in the range of $1.05 to $1.88.

Those willing to explore how XRP might perform in the remaining quarter of the year could take a look at our dedicated video below: