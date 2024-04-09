The Benchmark Company analyst Mark Palmer anticipates that Bitcoin’s price will reach $150,000 by the end of 2025.

This projection surpasses Palmer’s previous forecast from February 27, where he predicted the price would reach $125,000 in the same period.

Optimism Over Bitcoin’s Post-Halving Prospects

Analyst Palmer noted on April 8 that Benchmark raised its MicroStrategy (MSTR) price target to $1,875, nearly doubling its previous target of $990 while maintaining its buy rating.

Palmer’s optimism regarding MSTR comes from the company’s substantial holdings in Bitcoin. He anticipates that the top cryptocurrency by market cap will reach a price of $150,000 by 2025. Palmer highlighted the potential benefits of MicroStrategy’s significant Bitcoin holdings, particularly in light of the upcoming halving event, which will reduce the supply of BTC by half.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Palmer emphasized the historical significance of Bitcoin halving events on BTC prices. He pointed out that previous halvings in 2012, 2016, and 2020 were followed by price increases due to the supply shock they induced.

He suggested that the upcoming halving could produce a similar effect, potentially amplified by increased demand resulting from the introduction of spot Bitcoin ETF products. He expects demand for these ETFs to surge as more institutions enter the market.

Meanwhile, Palmer is not the only analyst optimistic about Bitcoin’s post-halving prospects. Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci forecasts Bitcoin to reach at least $170,000 within the 18-month post-halving cycle.

Similarly, analysts at the Bitfinex crypto exchange have set a price target for BTC ranging between $150,000 and $169,000. However, they noted that this halving event differs from previous ones because Bitcoin had already attained an all-time high before the event took place.

MicroStrategy Holdings to Grow 40% by 2025

Under Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy has accumulated Bitcoin since 2020 at an average price of $35,160. According to data from saylortracker, as of April 9, the firm holds 214,245 BTC.

Palmer anticipates that this accumulation trend will persist, pointing out that the company has consistently increased its Bitcoin holdings for 15 consecutive quarters.

Palmer expects MicroStrategy to possess approximately 298,246 BTC by the end of 2025, representing a 40% increase from its current holdings. He suggests the company will finance this acquisition through capital raises and excess cash generated from its enterprise software business.