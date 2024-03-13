MicroStrategy, the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), has announced another senior note offering for $500 million, with which proceeds will be used to purchase even more Bitcoin.
At current prices, the next purchase is expected to take the company’s holdings beyond 210,000 coins – over 1% of the entire Bitcoin supply that will ever exist.
- Per the company’s announcement on Wednesday, the convertible notes are due for repayment in 2031. Their interest rate and initial conversion rate have not been determined yet.
- “MicroStrategy intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to acquire additional bitcoin and for general corporate purposes,” the company wrote.
- Earlier this month, MicroStrategy completed a $700 million convertible note sale for notes due in 2030, bearing a coupon of 0.625% until that time.
- A subsequent purchase netted the firm 12,000 BTC purchased for under $69,000 per coin, bringing its total stash up to 205,000 BTC. Less than a week later, Bitcoin trades for $73,200 per coin.
- MicroStrategy’s total Bitcoin portfolio is now up 116% on average, for an unrealized profit of $8 billion.
MicroStrategy Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Convertible Senior Notes $MSTR https://t.co/nRxijBHsgX
— Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) March 13, 2024