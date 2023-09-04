PondX, a popular decentralized exchange aggregator, has announced that it will integrate the Shiba Inu token into its platform following a recent community poll on X, where SHIB emerged as the winner.

The decision to integrate Shiba Inu into the PondX platform resulted from an open community poll conducted on platform X. PondX, demonstrating its commitment to user inclusivity, gave its users the power to choose the next token for integration.

At the Pond, we like to let the community decide! 🐸🟪 Next token to add to https://t.co/baZAgLiHUG? 🤝 — Pond Coin (@Pond0x) September 2, 2023

The poll included options such as Chainlink, Rollbit, Shiba Inu, and Mog. Shiba Inu captured the majority by claiming 46% of the votes, proving its popularity among the PondX community. Chainlink came in second place with 30% of votes.

PondX has introduced SHIB as an exchangeable token, which means that when users access the site, SHIB is now listed as an option for swapping alongside Ethereum, Bitcoin, PEPE, its native token POND coin, and the stablecoin USDC.

Additionally, PondX has announced a limited-time 2x reward for transactions with the Shiba Inu token. This incentive, available until Sept. 9, rewards users who make SHIB swaps on the PondX platform.

PondX, recognized for its ability to aggregate liquidity from various decentralized exchanges, chains, and bridges, operates on a rewards system that factors in the frequency, volume, and type of tokens swapped by its users. The recent addition of Shiba Inu to its platform is expected to enhance its liquidity pool.

Meanwhile, Kusama announced the delay of Shibaswap’s launch on Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 scaling solution, to ensure the maturity of other projects on the network.