Shiba Inu’s ecosystem has gone through quite a bit throughout the past few weeks. It saw what is probably one of the most important releases in its roadmap – the layer 2 scaling solution, thematically called Shibarium.

The launch of the network didn’t go without problems, and developers had to temporarily take it private.

As CryptoPotato reported earlier, the chain relaunched with the help of an unexpected ally – Sandeep Naiwal from Polygon.

Shiba Inu Lead Developer With Important Updates

That said, Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of the Shiba Inu project, went on X to provide a few updates in light of what’s been happening lately.

First things first, he noted that WBone is complete. In a detailed blog post, another Shiba Inu developer – Kaal Dhairya – made some clarifications.

The verified WBone contract can be found on the page, while Dhairya also clarified that “the hosted version of Blockscout Explorer is now available on Shibariumscan.”

This allows our small yet dedicated protocol team to focus on the network and its upgrades, while the fantastic Blockscout team ensures the explorer remains operational and the chain is 100% indexed.

This has also been confirmed by Kusama.

The next update is perhaps amongst the developments the community is mostly looking forward to – Shibaswap, the decentralized exchange of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Speaking on the matter, Kusama clarified:

We didn’t release Shibaswap because this isn’t just about Shy and team. It’s about hundreds of projects who have spent months building on Shibarium. So don’t expect Shibaswap immediately, give room for other tokens and projects.

What’s Next?

The recent developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem have made an impression, and some whales have been buying considerably.

Earlier in September, someone moved 4.64 trillion SHIB tokens, worth roughly $38 million, between two undisclosed wallets, as per information from Etherscan. That said, the whale might be expecting new developments, and Kusama didn’t fail to clarify what’s next on the agenda.

Now that those things are complete, renouncing the contract is next as well as increasing validator nodes. It’s a process.