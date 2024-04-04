TL;DR

ChatGPT predicts that well-known cryptocurrencies could lead the meme coin sector in April due to their substantial community support, while also highlighting the rising popularity of new contestants.

The chatbot stresses the importance of thorough market research and awareness of the risks involved in investing in such volatile assets.

No Surprises?

The meme coin sector has made serious waves lately, with numerous assets of that type charting impressive price rallies and allowing savvy traders to make substantial profits. As CryptoPotato reported, the surges of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and dogwifhat (WIF) have resulted in multi-million gains (at least on paper) for some people.

The niche keeps evolving, spewing new tokens quite frequently, and some of those experience significant increases mere hours after launch. Considering the variety of tokens encompassing the cohort, we decided to ask ChatGPT, which will be the top meme coins this month.

The AI-powered chatbot described such a prediction as “highly speculative” due to the volatile nature of the market.

“Performance can be influenced by a wide range of factors, including market sentiment, social media influence, celebrity endorsements, and broader financial market trends,” it added.

Still, ChatGPT estimated that the leading meme coins by market capitalization—Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)—have the best chance to outperform their rivals due to the huge support from their communities.

CryptoPotato revealed several months ago that these meme coins have the strongest community bases, followed by Pepe Coin (PEPE).



How About the Latest Sensation?

On the other hand, ChatGPT noted the success of certain cat-themed meme coins. One evident example is Cat in a Dogs World (MEW), whose price is up 250% on a seven-day scale and hit an all-time high at the end of March.

The asset’s market capitalization currently stands at over $630 million: a serious achievement considering the fact that it saw the light of day less than two weeks ago.

Cat-themed meme coins have indeed caught the eye of multiple traders. According to DexScreener, the list of the top 15 most trending meme coins on April 3 included six such assets.

Subsequently, ChatGPT stated that one should conduct proper market research, review the most recent trends on social media platforms, and stay informed about upcoming developments to guess which memes will be among the best performers in April.

It once again warned that investing in tokens of that type is risky and could lead to crucial losses. Those willing to enter the ecosystem should watch our dedicated video below to secure themselves against some common mistakes: