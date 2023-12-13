TL;DR

Shiba Inu’s Social Media Leadership : Shiba Inu (SHIB) tops social media engagement among memecoins, with nearly 24,000 posts and over 85 million interactions.

: Shiba Inu (SHIB) tops social media engagement among memecoins, with nearly 24,000 posts and over 85 million interactions. Rise of Bonk Inu : Bonk Inu (BONK) marked a significant 400% growth in 30 days, highlighting the volatile nature of memecoins.

: Bonk Inu (BONK) marked a significant 400% growth in 30 days, highlighting the volatile nature of memecoins. Shibarium’s Impact on SHIB: Shiba Inu’s Shibarium network achieved major milestones, contributing to SHIB’s recent modest price growth.

Shiba Inu Tops This Ranking

Apart from charting substantial price gains in the past several months, Shiba Inu (SHIB) recently made the headlines for another reason. As estimated by the social media analytics tool LunarCrush, the token has the most devoted community.

According to the updated stats on December 12, there were almost 24,000 posts (across all social media platforms) involving Shiba Inu. Moreover, socially-driven engagements, including likes, retweets, posts, and upvotes, surpassed 85 million.

Dogecoin (DOGE) – the largest memecoin by market capitalization – was positioned second on the ranking, with 22,300 posts and almost 50 million interactions on social channels. Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) were third and fourth, respectively, while the recent sensation in the crypto market, Bonk Inu (BONK), rounded up the top five.

The Solana memecoin started its impressive rally at the beginning of last month, exploding by a whopping 400% on a 30-day basis and hitting an all-time high on December 9. As CryptoPotato recently reported, BONK’s market capitalization briefly surpassed the $800 million mark, positioning the asset as the third-largest in the entire memecoin realm.

It is worth noting that such assets are often based on trends and could experience rapid price swings in both directions. While they offer investors the chance to make substantial profits, they could also hide risks of appalling losses. Those willing to dive deeper and explore the biggest memecoins, their purposes, and specifics could take a look at our dedicated video below:

Shiba Inu’s Latest Achievements

The second-largest memecoin by market cap has recently made the headlines thanks to its layer-2 scaling solution, Shibarium. The network surpassed two major milestones in the past few days, with total blocks exceeding 2 million and transactions surpassing the 90 million level.

Shibarium aims to elevate Shiba Inu above its rivals by lowering fees and improving speed. As such, its further advancement has been touted as a main factor that could lead to a potential SHIB price rally. The token has soared a mere 3% in the past seven days and 17% on a two-week basis.

Those curious to learn more about Shibarium’s launch and main functions could take a look at the clip below: