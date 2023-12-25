TL;DR

Shiba Inu’s Rising Popularity : Shiba Inu has shown growing prominence in the memecoin market and might have a chance to overtake Dogecoin eventually.

: Shiba Inu has shown growing prominence in the memecoin market and might have a chance to overtake Dogecoin eventually. Key Influences : Factors like technological advancements, community support, and celebrity endorsements are crucial in determining SHIB’s future success.

: Factors like technological advancements, community support, and celebrity endorsements are crucial in determining SHIB’s future success. Dynamic Memecoin Market: One should keep in mind that the memecoin sector is quite unpredictable, with new contenders like Bonk Inu (BONK) and dogwifhat (WIF) gaining attention.

Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rise to the Top Next Year?

One particular niche of the cryptocurrency sector that has experienced a notable revival in the past few months is the memecoin ecosystem, with its market cap rising to almost $25 billion (per CoinGecko’s data). The two biggest assets of that type remain Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The latter has been in the spotlight lately thanks to the further advancement of its layer-2 blockchain solution, Shibarium, its aggressive burning program, and numerous other developments. As such, it would be interesting to follow whether SHIB (currently the second-biggest memecoin) has the chance to take the throne in 2024.

Despite noting the volatile nature of the niche, ChatGPT claimed that such a scenario could be possible and depends on multiple factors. The AI-powered chatbot estimated that the strength of Shiba Inu’s community and its potential evolvement could impact SHIB’s popularity and usage, which, for its part, could melt the distance between the two assets.

Technological advancements were also outlined as a major element. Recall that Shiba Inu’s Shibarium has blasted through countless milestones since its launch in August this year, with some experts arguing that its development could trigger a SHIB price rally. Those curious to learn about the specifics and purposes of the network can take a look at our dedicated video below:

Last but not least, ChatGPT pointed out the following essential factors: regulatory environment, market trends, and endorsement from celebrities. It is worth noting that Dogecoin has the advantage of being Elon Musk’s favorite digital asset.

The world’s wealthiest person has praised the merits of DOGE numerous times. Somewhat expectedly, this has resulted in substantial price spikes for the asset and could be one reason why the token is currently the undisputed leader in the memecoin ecosystem (at least for the moment).

Dogecoin has a market capitalization of over $13.2 billion, meaning its rival – Shiba Inu (with a market cap of $6.3 billion) – has a long way to go before flippening it.

Put Those Solana Memecoins on Your Radar

The memecoin sector is quite unpredictable and comprises hundreds of tokens based on trends that can explode at any time and threaten the dominance of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Two such assets that have shown remarkable growth as of late are Bonk Inu (BONK) and dogwifhat (WIF).

They both are built on the Solana blockchain and have witnessed their prices skyrocketing lately (in resonance with SOL). BONK has surged by over 300% in the past month, receiving support from the behemoths – Binance and Coinbase.

WIF has jumped nearly 150% on a weekly basis and also captured the attention of crypto participants. Some of them, including Arthur Hayes (co-founder of BitMEX), have noted the token’s success by jokingly posting photos on X where they wear a hat (remarking with the asset’s name).

One should also keep in mind that the memecoin realm is capable of spewing new assets frequently. Some of the upcoming might be based on a prevalent trend and thus surpass the current leaders. That said, it would be interesting to follow whether the memecoin frenzy will continue next year and which token will stand on top.