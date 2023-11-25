TL;DR



The ‘Challenging’ Prediction

Cardano’s native token – ADA – has performed quite well recently, surpassing the $0.40 level and marking a 40% price increase on a monthly basis. As such, it is worth observing whether the asset could keep the momentum next year.

The popular AI-powered language model – ChatGPT – estimated that such an uptrend could be indeed in the cards, assuming several factors are in place. Successful developments surrounding the asset and positive cryptocurrency market trends were labeled as the two most vital elements that could drive ADA’s valuation up.

In addition, mass adoption, important partnerships, favorable regulatory environment, technological advancements, and certain macroeconomic factors could also play a role.

On the other hand, ChatGPT determined that forecasting the future price of Cardano’s coin is “inherently challenging” due to “the highly volatile and speculative nature of the market.”

Some of the Bullish ADA Predictions

Several cryptocurrency analysts, such as Dan Gambardello (Founder of Crypto Capital Venture) and the X (Twitter) user Lucid, have laid out their optimistic vision for ADA. The former thinks the token might be currently in a pre-bull condition, ready to explode to $11 by 2025.

Lucid was even more bullish, setting a future price tag of $30 for the coin while forecasting that the global market capitalization of the cryptocurrency industry could surge to $10 trillion in the following years.

