TL;DR

Meme coins are in the spotlight due to market changes, and their success in 2024 is uncertain and influenced by various factors.

Positive trends in the broader crypto market, including Bitcoin-related developments and social media hype, could impact meme coins’ performance.

Newer meme coins like Bonk Inu and dogwifhat have seen growth, with their future potentially linked to the overall performance of Solana.

Will Meme Coins Flourish This Year?

Meme coins have been making the headlines as of late due to numerous developments or enhanced price volatility. We decided to ask the most popular AI-based chatbot whether or not they will continue to be successful in 2024.

According to ChatGPT, the answer relies on certain essential factors and involves a high degree of uncertainty. It estimated that a potential bull run of the entire cryptocurrency market would positively impact meme coins, which tend to follow the overall trends. On the other hand, a bearish scenario might have the opposite effect.

ChatGPT added that social media interaction could also play a role in meme coins’ further rally as they thrive on hype and investor sentiment. A favorable regulatory environment, increased adoption, and technological developments were also mentioned.

Last but not least, the chatbot pointed out the influence of key figures. There were multiple examples when the value of a certain meme coin was pumped following comments from famous people. One example is Elon Musk and his frequent interaction with his favorite digital asset – Dogecoin.

The world’s wealthiest person has praised DOGE’s merits in the past, which has resulted in a substantial price appreciation for the token.

Meanwhile, those dealing with meme coins or investors who contemplate doing so should be aware of the risks and conduct proper due diligence before entering the ecosystem. More information can be found in the video below:

Evaluating the Chances of BONK and WIF

Two of the recent sensations in the cryptocurrency sector are undoubtedly the Solana meme coins Bonk Inu (BONK) and dogwifhat (WIF). The former made waves in December, reaching an all-time high price and surpassing the $1.5 billion mark in terms of market capitalization. This major milestone came amid listings from leading cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase.

WIF also exploded last month, hitting an ATH of over $0.30 a few days before Christmas. It also caught the eye of well-known individuals such as BitMEX’s co-founder Arthur Hayes, who jokingly posted a photo on X wearing a hat (remarking with the asset’s name).

SOL recorded a whopping 1,100% price increase throughout 2023 and kept performing quite well in the new year, trading above the $100 mark. It also climbed the crypto ladder, becoming the fifth-largest asset by market capitalization.

If SOL’s positive performance continues, the meme coins on the network might have better chances of increasing in price.