TL;DR

XRP Performance: Despite recent dips, analysts like EGRAG CRYPTO remain optimistic, citing bullish trends in XRP’s price movement.

Despite recent dips, analysts like EGRAG CRYPTO remain optimistic, citing bullish trends in XRP’s price movement. Price Predictions: EGRAG CRYPTO forecasts a rise to $10, potentially $50 by November 2024, with an average target around $30. Dark Defender predicts an $11 price in 2025, dependent on certain technical indicators.

EGRAG CRYPTO forecasts a rise to $10, potentially $50 by November 2024, with an average target around $30. Dark Defender predicts an $11 price in 2025, dependent on certain technical indicators. Analyst Consensus: Both analysts anticipate significant future growth for XRP, suggesting a strong long-term potential.

‘Stay Steady’ for a Possible XRP Price Explosion

Ripple’s native token – XRP – has recently consolidated around the $0.60 mark and is even down approximately 7% on a two-week basis. However, the ongoing pullback has not stopped cryptocurrency analysts from laying out optimistic price predictions.

EGRAG CRYPTO noted XRP’s impressive performance, reminding that the asset closed two consecutive monthly green candles. The analyst believes a third one is approaching with the end of November, describing this as a highly bullish development.

They claimed that XRP could surge to $10 after a possible “5-month consolidation phase” and explode to the astonishing $50 by November 2024 should the uptrend continue.

“STAY STEADY, the average of these two targets lands at $30, you know that I always whisper to you my secret target of $27. Hallelujah, the anticipation is palpable,” EGRAG CRYPTO concluded.

XRP to Go ‘Parabolic?’

Another person who suggested that Ripple’s coin is on the verge of a substantial rise is the X (Twitter) user Dark Defender.

The analyst recently claimed that it might experience a “parabolic move” should three vital factors be in place. Those include a bullish cross on a resistance level described as SRSI, both SRSI lines closing above 80, and a breakout above an 8-year trendline. Dark Defender set a future price tag of $11 for XRP, expecting the surge to occur in 2025.

Those willing to check how the token could perform in the short term could take a look at our dedicated video below: