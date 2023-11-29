TL;DR

Ripple’s XRP has seen a recent surge, increasing by 3% in the past 24 hours and surpassing the $0.60 mark, with analysts predicting further substantial rallies.

Analyst JD from Twitter suggests XRP could experience a “parabolic move” reaching beyond $11 by 2025 if certain conditions are met, including a bullish cross on SRSI, both SRSI lines closing above 80, and a breakout above an 8-year trendline.

Other experts predict short-term targets for XRP, with forecasts of reaching around $0.71 by the end of 2023 and possibly jumping to $0.88 at the beginning of December.

XRP Holders Should Wait for These Developments

Ripple’s native token – XRP – is among the digital assets flashing in green today (November 29), with its price surging 3% for the past 24 hours and surpassing the $0.60 target once again. Numerous cryptocurrency analysts have claimed over the past few months that the coin is poised for a further substantial rally in the future.

One of those is the X (Twitter) user JD, who thinks XRP might be on the verge of a “parabolic move” should three vital factors be in place. Those include a bullish cross on a resistance level described as SRSI, both SRSI lines closing above 80, and a breakout above an 8-year trendline.

According to the analyst, such developments could trigger an XRP price explosion beyond $11. The expected timeline for that surge is 2025.

“Then 5% (smart money) will take life changing profits! Will u be the 5%,” JD asked.

Short-Term XRP Targets

Numerous other experts have forecasted that Ripple’s coin might take the offensive before the year’s end. The X user EGRAG CRYPTO believes that XRP might finish 2023 at around $0.71, whereas Dark Defender thinks it could jump to $0.88 at the beginning of December.

Those curious to find out how the asset could perform in the last quarter of the year could take a look at our dedicated video below: