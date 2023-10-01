The leading cryptocurrency exchange – Crypto.com – recently teamed up with the payment platform PayPal to become the preferred marketplace for the recently launched stablecoin – PayPal USD (PYUSD).

As such, it said there are now new trading pairs on the application. In the following lines, we will outline which ones exactly.

Support for XRP and DOGE

Crypto.com announced on X (Twitter) that customers can trade Ripple’s native token – XRP, the first ever memecoin – Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL) against PayPal’s stablecoin – PYUSD.

The move comes approximately two months after the payment platform doubled down on its crypto forays by launching the aforementioned asset. PYUSD maintains a fixed value against the US dollar and is issued by Paxos Trust Co.

Could Crypto.com Add SHIB Into the Offering?

One person who commented on the partnership between the cryptocurrency exchange and PayPal was Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist, going by the X handle LUCIE. They reminded that Crypto.com has already listed popular memecoins, including Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), and Doge Killer (LEASH).

As such, LUCIE suggested the exchange could double down by adding additional offerings involving the assets or disclosing support for Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling solution – Shibarium.

The latter officially saw the light of day at the end of August and aims to elevate the memecoin above its rivals by improving speed and lowering transaction fees. Those curious to find out more can take a look at our video.