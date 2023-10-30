Web3 domain service provider – Unstoppable Domains – has announced foraying the .com Namespace allowing users to purchase “.com” addresses.

The decision to enter the world’s most popular type of traditional web2 top-level domain (TLD), which boasts over 157 million registrations through its website, aligns with its recent expansion efforts.

Expansion

According to the official press release shared with CryptoPotato, Unstoppable Domains has become the first player in the industry to offer both traditional .com domains and third-party Web3 domain names for use in web3. The company plans to enable all the features currently available for web3 domains to work with users’ .com domains.

Commenting on the company’s move to expand its offerings, Matt Gould, CEO and founder of Unstoppable Domains, said,

“We are thrilled to expand our offerings into the world of Web2, enabling users to buy such iconic domain names as .com alongside their Web3 addresses – all via a single platform. This is a major milestone that continues Unstoppable’s mission to become a one-stop shop for web3 domains – including traditional web2 domains that are web3 enabled. By uniting both Web3 and Web2, Unstoppable creates a huge opportunity to onboard even more users to the domain space, bridging web2 and web3 “

The press release also said that its customers will soon be able to attach digital wallets to Unstoppable-managed .com domains, enabling them to receive and send crypto to these easy-to-remember addresses through a user-friendly, unified interface like Coinbase Wallet and Metamask.

In addition to the wallet integration, Unstoppable said that it also offers various conveniences for web3 domains. This includes the Unstoppable Vault for easy domain storage, auto-renewal, login, messaging, profiles, and more. The company has a series of planned updates in the pipeline already to add more functionality to its domains.

Since individuals, companies, and brands will likely want to retain both Web3 and Web2 addresses, such as .com, for their platforms and identities, Unstoppable seeks to address this area that will allow them to conveniently do so in one place.

Unstoppable’s Growth Trajectory

Unstoppable has around 3.9 million registered domains. The Web3 domain provider recently launched ‘Unstoppable Messaging’ – an end-to-end encrypted Web3 domain messenger – that seeks to help Web3 participants connect with friends, stay updated on their projects, and boost communities in a decentralized manner while retaining privacy.

Before that, Unstoppable announced adding support for ENS domain endings this year.