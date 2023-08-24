Popular Web3 domain service provider – Unstoppable Domains – announced the launch of ‘Unstoppable Messaging.’ The new offering is an end-to-end encrypted Web3 domain messenger that aims to help Web3 participants connect with friends, stay updated on their projects, and foster communities in a decentralized manner while retaining privacy.

Unstoppable Domains also plans to expand its functionalities and has roped in two messaging platforms for the same.

Unstoppable Messaging

According to the official press release shared with CryptoPotato, Unstoppable Messaging is designed with safety and privacy in mind. The messages, which are end-to-end encrypted, are stored on XMTP’s decentralized network, which is expected to ensure that only users can access and decrypt them.

Meanwhile, users also have the power to control who can message them by blocking individual users and managing their notification preferences. The blockchain domain provider mentioned that users will have the option to send messages to individuals on other XMTP-enabled platforms like Coinbase Wallet and Lens apps. This can be done by entering the recipient’s wallet address or domain.

Similarly, individuals using an XMTP-enabled messaging application can send messages to their Unstoppable domain or wallet address, and they will be displayed within the Unstoppable app.

XTMP is a Web3 messaging network that added support for Unstoppable Domains a little over two months ago.

“You own the messages you send through Unstoppable Messaging. Because you can access them on any platform that uses XMTP, your messages will be preserved and accessible to you no matter what happens to Unstoppable. It’s another way we’re giving you ownership over your identity data.”

Going forward, Unstoppable Domains also intends to enable dApps and businesses to use Unstoppable Messaging to send messages to their communities and foster stronger relationships.

The aim is to address the issues concerning engagement between dApps and their community in Web3, for which the domain platform has tapped another Web3 communication network, Push Protocol.

Unstoppable Domains further pointed out that the dApps are often left stranded with only a wallet address and lack the means to communicate with or reward their fans. With the newly introduced end-to-end messenger, dApps, games, and metaverses will be able to send more relevant messages to communities and sub-communities, the statement read.

Expansion

The latest development comes a month after the Web3 domain provider announced adding support for ENS domain endings.

It also launched additional features to simplify ownership of .eth domain names, such as offering auto-renewal for Ethereum-based domains, thereby eliminating the need for users to manually remember the renewal process upon expiration.