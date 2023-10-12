TL;DR



Shiba Inu community warned about misleading emails and an unofficial LinkedIn account.

Shiba Inu’s Ragnar clarifies that SHIB isn’t on the Fantom (FTM) chain.

Officials caution against misused SHIB logos, suspicious Dapps, and trading the token Calcium (CAL).

More SHIB Alerts

The Shiba Inu community received another stark warning regarding circulating fraudulent emails in the space. Shibarmy Scam Alerts – the X (Twitter) account dedicated to protecting from fraud and bad actors – advised people to refrain from opening such messages since they are “designed to deceive you.”

“Please exercise caution and always check the legitimacy of the content by contacting the sender/us directly using verified contact methods to confirm the authenticity of the email. Do not respond to it or click on any links until you have confirmed it’s safe,” the team added.

The Shiba Inu Telegram Admin using the X handle Ragnar also rang the alarm bell. They explained that SHIB has no official LinkedIn account, meaning people should not trust information coming from such a fraudulent source.

Ragnar claimed managers from various exchanges had received offers to list the memecoin in the Fantom chain. However, they reminded that there is no FTM version of SHIB.

Some of the Past Warnings

Shiba Inu officials have alerted about multiple threats in the last couple of months. Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist – LUCIE – counseled individuals to conduct proper due diligence before joining the ecosystem due to fraudsters using the memecoin’s logo or the name of the layer-2 scaling solution in their malicious projects. Those willing to learn more about Shibarium can click on the video below:

Shibarmy Scam Alerts cautioned people to pay attention when connecting their cryptocurrency wallets to unknown decentralized applications since scammers are “crafty” and can create Dapps that look identical to the original ones related to Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), Doge Killer (LEASH), and other memecoins.

For their part, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya said people should not trade the SHIB-related token Calcium (CAL). They explained that the asset was created “only for the specific purpose to mint and renounce BONE” and will not have any future value.