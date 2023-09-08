Let’s be honest – everyone loves a good Bitcoin price prediction, and a lot of people are interested in what experts have to say on the subject.

Over the years, plenty of analysts and public figures have given their projections. Some have been right, and others – awfully wrong. Some have even been etched in crypto memories, like the famous prediction that the late John McAfee made (you know the one).

In this article, we take a look at the top five Bitcoin price predictions that were made in the past few months.

Bitcoin’s Price Will Explode to $120K in 2024: Robert Kiyosaki

If you’re into Bitcoin or economics, in general, chances are you’ve already heard of Robert Kiyosaki. He’s a well-known motivational speaker and covers multiple econ-related topics. Most notably, he’s the author of the best-seller called Rich Dad, Poor Dad.

He’s made quite a few predictions about Bitcoin’s price, but the last one was in July this year when he said that it would reach $120,000 in 2024. We’ve also made a full video on this:

He’s been particularly vocal on the subject of the collapsing US dollar and believes that the weakness in the world’s largest economy will merit growth in Bitcoin’s price.

It’s also worth noting that 2024 is the year of the next Bitcoin halving – an event that has historically played a major role in its price.

Adam Back Bets a Million Sats on BTC Price Reaching $100K Before March 2024

What currently seems like an even bolder prediction is that of Adam Back – a self-professed cypherpunk and CEO of Blockstream.

Earlier in August, Back entered into a wager for one million satoshis that the Bitcoin price would reach $100,000 before March 2024.

The bet is on: I bet Bitcoin reaches or exceeds $100k between now and halving (31st Mar 2024).

To be fair, he first made this prediction in June.

Under Condition: BTC Can Reach $180,000: Fundstrat

If there’s one person known for making a lot of predictions, that’s Fundstrat’s Tom Lee. Speaking to CNBC on August 16th, he was back at it again, but this time, he was undoubtedly more cautious and predicated his Bitcoin price prediction on an important condition.

As you might probably know, there was recently a spree of spot Bitcoin ETF filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission after the world’s largest asset manager – BlackRock – set the tone.

Lee argued that if an exchange-traded fund of this kind gets approved, the price per BTC can reach a whopping $180K.

Additionally, he argued that even if an ETF doesn’t get approved, the halving will still have a positive impact, but he doesn’t think it will lead to BTC’s price reaching six figures.

A ‘Positive’ Black Swan: Pantera Says BTC to $148K

Pantera Capital also chipped in on the matter in August.

Perhaps expectedly, experts from the company believe that the halving will be the driving force behind potential price increases in Bitcoin’s relatively short-term future. In their recent report, the analysts said:

The next halving is expected to occur on April 20, 2024. Since most bitcoins are now in circulation, each halving will be almost exactly half as big a reduction in new supply. If history were to repeat itself, the next halving would see bitcoin rising to $35K before the halving and $148K after.

That leaves us with the biggest question – will history repeat itself?

Banks in the House: StanChart Says $100K BTC by 2024 End

A few years ago, who would have thought that one of the world’s leading banking institutions would project a positive increase in a cryptocurrency set to undermine … well, banking institutions?

Analyst Geoff Kendrick from Standard Chartered made a bold Bitcoin price prediction for the next bull market.

We see potential for Bitcoin (BTC) to reach the $100,000 level by end-2024, as we believe the much-touted “crypto winter” is finally over.

So, what’s left for us is to wait and see – which one of these predictions will come true, if any? Only time will tell.