TL;DR

ADA’s Recent Performance : Cardano’s ADA has seen significant growth, attracting the attention of investors and analysts, leading to various price predictions.

: Cardano’s ADA has seen significant growth, attracting the attention of investors and analysts, leading to various price predictions. FieryTrading’s Prediction : Analyst FieryTrading predicts that ADA could reach $35 by 2025, a 10,000% increase from its current price, based on patterns indicating a potential bull run.

: Analyst FieryTrading predicts that ADA could reach $35 by 2025, a 10,000% increase from its current price, based on patterns indicating a potential bull run. Other Analyst Predictions: Other cryptocurrency analysts, including Ali and Lucid, have also made bullish predictions for ADA, with estimates ranging from $10 to $30 in the near future.

ADA to Reach $35?

Cardano’s native token – ADA – has been one of the best-performing crypto assets lately, gathering much attention from investors, traders, and participants in the digital asset industry. As such, the asset has become a main subject of price predictions from numerous analysts.

According to the one using the handle FieryTrading, ADA could skyrocket to $35 in two years, representing an astonishing 10,000% increase compared to the current valuation. The analyst based their forecast on certain parallel channels that hint about the beginning of a bull run.

“Since the pattern has now been confirmed, we can take a look at the next bull-market top. Assuming that the bull-market top will be somewhere in 2025 and that ADA will continue to follow this pattern, we can make the assumption that ADA will top somewhere above 35$,” they argued.

Cardano’s coin has jumped by almost 50% in the past month, hitting almost $0.40 (per CoinGecko’s data) at one point last week. However, it has slightly descended in the past few days, currently trading at around $0.36.

Other ADA Predictions

The popular cryptocurrency analysts using the X handles Ali and Lucid have also envisioned ADA to reach unseen price marks in the near future. The former thinks the asset might soar to $10 by the end of 2024, whereas the latter was even more bullish, claiming it could explode to a whopping $30.

Those willing to dive deeper into the matter and explore the top three ADA price forecasts coming from experts could take a look at our latest video below: