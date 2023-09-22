Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist, using the X (Twitter) handle LUCIE, claimed they are not paid to post articles endorsing Shiba Inu (SHIB) and its surrounding developments.

A ‘Stupid Rumor’

LUCIE outlined that assumption as “the silliest stupid rumor” about SHIB. They claimed the memecoin gets mentioned because people have displayed huge interest in it and not because of financial motives.

Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist also advised crypto investors to keep at least 10 million SHIB tokens (worth around $73 at current pricing) in their wallets “for good luck,” predicting that the asset’s adoption and growth are about to rise.

Subsequently, LUCIE rejected the speculation that the lead developer of Shiba Inu – Shytoshi Kusama – spreads misleading articles across the SHIB community:

“We’re likely doing something right – everyone sees it and assumes we’re paying for it. It’s amusing FUD – now, let’s discuss exceptional FREE marketing! Imagine being so omnipresent that people assume we’re paying for it; it’s genuinely excellent FUD.”

Shiba Inu’s Latest Progress

The memecoin and its recently launched layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium have witnessed several major developments lately. Shiba Inu saw a 317% jump in its burning rate, sending over 130 million tokens to an address nobody can access on September 21.

The initiative is part of a broad program that aims to reduce the memecoin’s circulating supply, potentially making it more valuable in the future.

Shibarium has also achieved a huge milestone by experiencing a 530% increase in newly verified contracts on September 19. Most importantly, the total number of transactions surpassed the 3 million mark, whereas the overall number of wallets stands at over 1.25 million.

The official birth of the L2 blockchain solution occurred at the end of August. It aims to accelerate the advancement of Shiba Inu by lowering fees and improving transaction speed. For more information on Shibarium, feel free to take a look at our video: