TL;DR

Chase Bank partners with FCF Pay, allowing crypto payments for loans and credit cards.

HSBC also recently enabled mortgage and loan payments in digital currencies.

ChatGPT suggests bank adoption may boost XRP’s future performance against BTC.

JPMorgan’s Subsidiary Supports Crypto

Chase Bank – the US consumer and commercial banking subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Company – partnered with the blockchain settlement system FCF Pay to allow clients to pay mortgages, credit cards, and loans in multiple cryptocurrencies.

Some of the supported coins include Ripple’s native token – XRP, the popular memecoins – Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), the two largest by market capitalization – Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), and many more.

Chase Bank Customers Now you can pay your mortgage, credit cards and loans with your favourite cryptocurrency. BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SHIBA INU, DOGE +MORE are all available as method of payments through @FCFPAY Use the bills service now! https://t.co/pXKQL3dfxL 🔥 Powered by… pic.twitter.com/kdbozkw9KY — FCF PAY – Blockchain Payment System (@fcfpay) October 3, 2023

Headquartered in New York City, Chase Bank has over 5,000 branches and $2.6 trillion in assets and operations worldwide.

Not the First Bank to Say ‘Yes’ to XRP

The British banking behemoth HSBC has also recently enabled eligible customers to settle their mortgage bills and loans in various digital currencies, such as XRP and SHIB.

According to the AI-powered language model ChatGPT, mass adoption and support from financial institutions could have a positive effect on Ripple’s coin and help it outperform BTC in the next bull run. Those curious to learn how high XRP can spike should there be another rally in the future can click on our video below: