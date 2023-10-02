The cryptocurrency market has flashed green recently, with most digital currencies charting substantial gains. Bitcoin (BTC) – the largest by market capitalization – and XRP – Ripple’s native token – are undoubtedly amongst those.

In this article, we will observe ChatGPT’s answer to the question of whether XRP has a chance to outperform the primary digital asset during the next bull run.

Could XRP Outperform BTC?

According to ChatGPT, Ripple’s native coin has technical advantages over BTC, such as faster transaction speeds and lower fees. However, it needs more than that to perform better than its rival during the next bull run.

One such beneficial factor would be the outcome of the lawsuit between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Should the blockchain organization emerge victorious, the price of XRP could head north. Recall that the exact same thing happened when Ripple secured a partial win in mid-July.

Another factor that could boost XRP’s price is adoption coming from financial institutions (considering that the asset takes part in real-time, cross-border payments for banks).

One such company that has already embraced the token is the British banking leader HSBC. Last week, it allowed clients to pay their mortgage bills and loans in various cryptocurrencies, including XRP.

Still, ChatGPT concluded that Bitcoin (BTC) currently has the upper hand (unless some of the aforementioned circumstances become a reality). It is seen as “digital gold” and is well-established with broad adoption and recognition, the AI-powered language model stated.

How High Can XRP Go?

The recent developments surrounding Ripple have given analysts and experts the opportunity to lay out optimistic predictions regarding XRP. While some, like EGRAG CRYPTO, forecasted that the asset could spike to $2 should it reach some important levels, others have gone wild, seeing it spiking to record marks.

The analyst, Shannon Thorp, envisioned that XRP could blast above $500 in the following years. She based her prediction on a report that estimated that the total value of cross-border payments might reach $250 trillion by 2027.

It is worth mentioning that this price will most likely remain a mirage (at least for that time frame), considering the fact that XRP’s market cap should explode to approximately $260 trillion for this to happen. In comparison, the entire market capitalization of the industry was around $3 trillion during the bull market in 2021.