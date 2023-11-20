TL;DR
- SOL’s Price Surge: Solana’s token, SOL, reached an 18-month high of almost $70, with its decentralized exchanges’ trading volume jumping by 34%, exceeding $3 billion.
- Market Position: Solana has outperformed Binance Smart Chain and Polygon in weekly transaction volume, trailing only behind Ethereum and Arbitrum.
- Future Price Speculations: Analysts are split on SOL’s future, with predictions of a potential rise to $1,000 and concerns of a correction due to high levels of FOMO.
Surpassing the $3 Billion Mark
Solana (SOL) keeps making the headlines in the crypto space. Recently, the token’s price surged to an 18-month high of almost $70, capturing much of the investors’ attention.
According to DefiLlama, the trading volume of Solana’s decentralized exchanges (DEXs) has also witnessed a substantial increase. It jumped by approximately 34% in the past week, exceeding the important milestone of $3 billion.
Ethereum and Arbitrum are the only two blockchain protocols that have seen larger weekly transaction volume, while Solana outpaced Binance Smart Chain and Polygon.
SOL Heading Towards a Crash or an Astronomical Rise?
Solana’s gains have given analysts the opportunity to speculate on its possible price trajectory in the future. The crypto trader who uses the X (Twitter) handle Jacob Canfield believes the asset could rise to the astonishing $1,000 during crypto’s next bull run cycle.
On the other hand, the FOMO (“Fear of Missing Out”) effect surrounding Solana has reached a one-year high, suggesting a correction could be in the cards.