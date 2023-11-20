TL;DR

SOL Price Trends and FOMO: Solana’s SOL saw a price spike to around $67, its highest since May 2022, despite market fluctuations. The rise in SOL’s price has triggered a significant FOMO effect, with its positive sentiment reaching a peak since November last year, according to Santiment.

Solana’s SOL saw a price spike to around $67, its highest since May 2022, despite market fluctuations. The rise in SOL’s price has triggered a significant FOMO effect, with its positive sentiment reaching a peak since November last year, according to Santiment. Analysts’ Caution Against FOMO: Some analysts, like Twitter user Ali, warn that the FOMO around Solana isn’t necessarily a bullish sign, suggesting that investors might be entering the SOL ecosystem irrationally without due diligence, which could lead to potential losses.

Some analysts, like Twitter user Ali, warn that the FOMO around Solana isn’t necessarily a bullish sign, suggesting that investors might be entering the SOL ecosystem irrationally without due diligence, which could lead to potential losses. Predictions of SOL’s Rally: Cryptocurrency trader Jacob Canfield predicts a massive rally for SOL, forecasting its dominance to potentially triple or quadruple, and its price to reach around $1,000. He cites Solana’s partnerships with major corporations like Google and Amazon as a positive factor for its future growth.

The Recent Trends Among SOL Investors

Solana’s native token – SOL – has been on a substantial uptrend lately, with its price spiking to around $67 last week (a figure last seen in May 2022). Despite the recent market consolidation and the asset’s plunge below $60, traders seem determined to deal with the coin.

According to Santiment, the FOMO (“Fear of Missing Out”) effect has “picked up in a big way,” with SOL’s positive sentiment surging to its highest level since November last year.

🥳 #Solana has seen yet another leg up in its market value this weekend, and traders have now officially pushed prices above $60 for the first time since May, 2022. $SOL #FOMO has picked up in a big way, with positivity at its highest level in over a year. https://t.co/04Tabsz5Hs pic.twitter.com/uzEG56w6RY — Santiment (@santimentfeed) November 19, 2023

However, some analysts, including the popular X (Twitter) user Ali, think the FOMO surrounding Solana should not be considered a bullish factor. The term indicates that a lot of people make the irrational decision to enter SOL’s ecosystem just because others have done it before and don’t conduct proper due diligence.

The consequences of FOMO could be unpleasant as sometimes investors might buy digital assets at their high level and sell at a lower one, leading to substantial losses.

SOL Poised for an Astronomic Rally?

One cryptocurrency trader who believes that SOL’s recent surge is just the beginning of a massive rally is the X (Twitter) user Jacob Canfield. He forecasted that the asset could continue trending against Ethereum (ETH) and emerge as “the biggest winner” in the next crypto’s bull run cycle.

Canfield thinks Solana’s token might triple or quadruple its all-time high market dominance and become the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, reaching a price of a whopping $1,000. He also reminded that the blockchain platform could further benefit from its existing collaborations with leading corporations such as Google and Amazon.