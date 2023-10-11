TL;DR



Embracing Shibarium

The Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Bitcointry announced on X (Twitter) that it has successfully completed the integration of the Shibarium chain onto its platform. Most users commenting below the post seemed excited by the news, suggesting the move could be a bullish factor for a potential SHIB or BONE rally.

Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist – LUCIE – also highlighted the development, wondering which other cryptocurrency marketplace would follow suit.

Shibarium’s Launch and Progress

Shiba Inu’s layer-2 blockchain solution went live officially at the end of August. Its main purpose is to help the advancement of the memecoin by lowering transaction fees and improving speed.

The network has already achieved several milestones. For one, the total number of blocks surpassed one million, whereas the total number of transactions is inching towards 3.5 million.

We released a special video related to Shibarium and those curious to learn more about its specifics could click on the clip below: